Assiniboine River section of Winnipeg's Nestaweya River Trail closes for the season
The Nestaweya River Trail is starting to close off sections for the season due to the recent surge of warmer temperatures in Winnipeg.
Hugo Docks from the Donald Street Bridge on the Assiniboine River closed Sunday morning
The section running from Hugo Docks to the Donald Street Bridge on the Assiniboine River closed Sunday morning, The Forks said in a news release.
Access points to skating, walking and cross-country skiing trails on the river have also closed. The Forks has stopped monitoring ice thickness in this section.
The Red River portion of the trail, from The Forks to Churchill Drive, remains open.
Anyone wanting to use the trail can check conditions on The Forks website.
