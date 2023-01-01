Nestaweya River Trail's 1st leg opens at The Forks in Winnipeg

A portion of one of Canada's longest outdoor skating trails has opened just in time for the new year.

The first leg of the Nestaweya River Trail opened Sunday along the frozen surface of Winnipeg's Assiniboine and Red rivers, according to a press release from The Forks.

The trail typically ranges from seven to 10 kilometres between the two intersecting rivers, and The Forks encourages Manitobans to get outside and walk, bike, skate and cross-country ski on its paths.

The Forks said in the release that more sections of the trail are expected to open soon.

The trail was renamed last year to honour the original Cree name used for The Forks. Nestaweya means "three points," and reflects how people historically came to the area from three directions on the rivers.

More sections of the Nestaweya River Trail will continue to open as nature allows.

Winter Park activities open

New Year's Day also marks the return of programming at the Arctic Glacier Winter Park for the first time since 2020.

Storytelling and drumming with Elder Barbara Nepinak will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday in January and February, and Soul on Ice DJs will play at a skating rink as well, according to a news release. Horse-drawn sleigh rides are also on offer, leaving every 30 minutes beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Visitors can also make use of the skating and walking trails, an Olympic-sized skating rink and tobogganing in CN Field.