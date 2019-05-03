Corner of intersection barricaded after huge sinkhole opens up on Ness

Drivers in Winnipeg's Sturgeon Creek neighbourhood are being urged to take caution after the collapse of a section of pavement on Ness Avenue.

The giant pothole opened up on the westbound lane of Ness, where it intersects with Parkdale Street. By Thursday afternoon, the metre-deep pit was covering an area roughly three metres wide by two metres long.

By Thursday afternoon, the city had put up barricades around the sinkhole and was advising drivers to avoid the intersection. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A spokesperson said the city was aware of the "void in the road" and crews had barricaded the area and turned off the water main.

As of Thursday evening, the city had no timeline for repairs.