Man in custody, people out safely as Winnipeg police end standoff

An "armed and barricaded situation" is over as Winnipeg police have taken a man into custody and others safely out of a house on Brooklyn Street.

The police service's heavily armed tactical unit had surrounded the home just off Ness Avenue. Crisis negotiators and the armoured vehicle were also at the scene, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said.

Around 12:30 p.m., two people came out of the house and were put in handcuffs.

"This is always a win for us. If we can make sure everyone goes home safe, no injuries, then we've won. The neighbourhood's safe, our officers are safe, the individual we arrested is safe," Carver said.

He believes there was a brief negotiation before the man was taken into custody.

Police were called to the area at 10:45 a.m., but Carver could not provide any more details.

"All the information we have is that they have a gun," he said earlier about the person inside the house.