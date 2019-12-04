2 people in unstable condition following Ness Avenue collision

Winnipeg police say two people were taken to hospital in unstable condition following a Wednesday morning vehicle collision on Ness Avenue.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said police were called to the scene near Woodlawn Street just before 8 a.m. and are still on the scene.

A vehicle could be seen in the area with damage to its windshield and front fender.

Police had few details about the collision.

Westbound traffic on Ness Avenue between Belvidere and Guildford streets is blocked off.