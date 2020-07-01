Nelson House RCMP searching for 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday morning

RCMP in Nelson House, Man., are searching for a teenaged girl who was reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Mandy Rosie Moore, 16, was reported missing to RCMP at 12:35 a.m.

She was last seen walking back from the Wilfred Linklater camp — roughly four kilometres from the junction of Provincial Roads 391 and 620 — around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Mandy Moore was wearing a "Hustler" hoodie and black pants when she was last seen walking from the Wilfred Linklater camp Tuesday morning, police say. (Submitted by RCMP)

Moore is said to have long dark hair, a slim build, and stands at five foot one tall. She was wearing a "Hustler" hoodie with black pants when she last seen, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Secure online tips can also be made at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

