Manitoba RCMP ask for help finding Nelson House woman missing since November

Tanys Lee Hughes, 29, was last seen in Nelson House in northern Manitoba on Nov. 29. (Submitted by RCMP)

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a 29-year-old Nelson House woman who has been missing since late November.

Tanys Lee Hughes was last seen on Nov. 29, 2018.

Police received a missing person's report on Jan. 3. She told her family she was leaving the community to go to Winnipeg, about 660 kilometres to the south.

Hughes is described as 5-4 tall, with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red parka and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson House RCMP at 204-326-4452 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477, or submit an online tip or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).