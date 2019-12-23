Man dead after SUV rollover on Highway 6

A man is dead after the SUV he was a passenger in hit the ditch and rolled on Saturday evening near Grand Rapids, Man., RCMP said.

Mounties were called to the scene 10 kilometres north of Devils Lake just before 8:30 p.m., according to a release.

RCMP say a 58-year-old woman from Nelson House was driving northbound in icy conditions when she lost control of the vehicle about 300 kilometres north of Winnipeg. It entered the ditch and rolled.

The 51-year-old passenger, who is also from Nelson House, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said.

Both people were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not a factor in the collision, according to the release.

RCMP are investigating with the forensic collision reconstructionist.