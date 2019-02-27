Skip to Main Content
3 men charged with 1st-degree murder, another wanted, in Nelson House killing

Three men have been charged with first-degree murder after an 18-year-old man was beaten to death last week on the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House.

RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 4th suspect in connection with the death of 18-year-old man

RCMP say Waylon Alfred Mckay, 27, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. (RCMP)

Officers responded to a home just before midnight on Feb. 20 after receiving multiple 911 calls from people inside.

RCMP say a fourth man, Waylon Alfred Mckay, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and may be in Thompson, St. Laurent, or Winnipeg.

The 27-year-old is considered to be violent and RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Nelson House detachment or CrimeStoppers.

Two men, a 27-year-old and a 23-year-old, both from Nelson House, were arrested on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man, also from Nelson House, was arrested on Monday.

RCMP did not release the identify of the victim.

 The First Nation is 666 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

