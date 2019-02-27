3 men charged with 1st-degree murder, another wanted, in Nelson House killing
RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 4th suspect in connection with the death of 18-year-old man
Three men have been charged with first-degree murder after an 18-year-old man was beaten to death last week on the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House.
Officers responded to a home just before midnight on Feb. 20 after receiving multiple 911 calls from people inside.
RCMP say a fourth man, Waylon Alfred Mckay, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and may be in Thompson, St. Laurent, or Winnipeg.
The 27-year-old is considered to be violent and RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Nelson House detachment or CrimeStoppers.
Two men, a 27-year-old and a 23-year-old, both from Nelson House, were arrested on Saturday.
A 31-year-old man, also from Nelson House, was arrested on Monday.
RCMP did not release the identify of the victim.
The First Nation is 666 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
