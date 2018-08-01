'Nowhere to go but the ditch': washboard highway worries Nelson House residents

Residents of Nelson House are calling on the province to make improvements to a northern Manitoba highway they say is poorly maintained and dangerous for drivers who rely on the road to get to medical appointments.

Angela Levasseur, who has lived in Nelson House for the last six years, says PR 391 is so filled with potholes she's won't drive it at night and worries about her newborn baby's neck when she has to travel on it during the day.

"My child is in a very good car seat that's designed for newborns, but even adults report getting sore necks and feeling tense in their shoulders and necks just from the washboards and potholes," she told CBC News Sunday.

"A good driver can miss potholes but when they're all over the road, there's nowhere to go but the ditch.

"The only thing you can do is go slow but the impact is still felt even if you're only doing 40 or 50 kilometres an hour."

Residents are calling for more regular grading of the gravel sections of the PR 391. (Submitted/Angela Levasseur)

The 322-kilometre highway runs northwest from Thompson, Man., to Lynn Lake, passing through Nelson House along the way. The community is roughly 670 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, located in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Levasseur says it's the only connection for many in the area to get to the hospital in Thompson.

She says while portions of the road are paved, others are gravel and those gravel sections are riddled with sections of washboard and potholes that sometimes take up half of the roadway.

She says a trip what should normally take about an hour to get from Nelson House to Thompson can take as long as two hours because of the conditions.

She worries what that means for paramedics who need to use the road to get patients to hospital in Thompson.

"They're in a rush, like they've got someone whose had a heart attack or is in labour, whatever the situation is, and they've got to get them to the hospital quickly to try to save their lives," she said.

"Meanwhile they're risking their lives driving on this road."

Public meeting held

A spokesperson for the province said maintenance on the stretch of road is conducted on a routine basis by a local contractor, and new gravel and dust control are done annually.

In an email, the spokesperson said a request for proposals has been made to find a tender for 2.6 kilometres of spot grade improvements in the area.

"Further upgrades will be considered in upcoming construction programs," the spokesperson wrote.

A broken post is seen next to a large pothole on the highway. (Submitted/Angela Levasseur)

Inez Vystrcil-Spence is running for council in Nelson House's upcoming election and held a public meeting about the highway's condition last week.

"Primarily the concern is about safety," she said of what she heard at the meeting.

"The condition, after a rain particularly, poses significant risks for many people — especially people who are not well."

It's just as dangerous when it's dry, Vystrcil-Spence added. She said the dust that gets kicked up in the gravel sections cause "near white-out" conditions.

Vystrcil-Spence's great uncle and his grandchildren were all killed in a crash on the highway a few decades ago, she said, and crosses still mark the spot on the highway where they died.

She said in that case the dust was so bad on the gravel that the driver didn't see a semi driving in front of him and crashed into the back of the truck, killing everyone in the vehicle.

Vystrcil-Spence and Levasseur are calling on the province to do a better job maintaining the road.

Some sections of the highway are paved while others are gravel. (Submitted/Angela Levasseur)

"Even though they do the grading, they really do need to do it more regularly and do better maintenance," said Vystrcil-Spence.

"We deserve the same quality of attention to our roadways and our public access roads as anywhere else in the province."

Vystrcil-Spence​ says she's been in touch with Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler's office about the issues.

"We're going to keep putting pressure on the powers that be to make sure that they give us the share of resources that we deserve in the north to assure our safety and security."