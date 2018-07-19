Girls hit, injured by pickup truck in Nelson House
Two girls were flown to a Winnipeg hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Nelson House Monday.
Driver didn't see girls playing in street while backing out of driveway, police say
Nelson House RCMP say the girls, aged 6 and 7, were playing in the street when they were hit by a truck as it backed out of a driveway.
The woman behind the wheel of the truck didn't see the girls, according to police.
The 6-year-old girl was hit by the truck and the 7-year-old was run over.
The girls were flown to hospital in Winnipeg with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Both have since been upgraded to stable condition.
The driver, 22, has been cited for driving without a licence and backing up without due care and attention under Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act.
