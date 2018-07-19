Girls hit, injured by pickup truck in Nelson House

Two girls are in hospital after they were hit by a pickup truck in Nelson House Monday.

Nelson House RCMP say the girls, aged 6 and 7, were playing in the street when they were hit by a truck as it backed out of a driveway.

The woman behind the wheel of the truck didn't see the girls, according to police.

The 6-year-old girl was hit by the truck and the 7-year-old was run over.

The girls were flown to hospital in Winnipeg with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both have since been upgraded to stable condition.

The driver, 22, has been cited for driving without a licence and backing up without due care and attention under Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act.

