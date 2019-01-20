How did Nellie McClung's sharp wit help women win the right to vote? Play revisits famed 1914 mock parliament

Before women in Manitoba had the right to vote, they mockingly warned that allowing men to so much as cast a ballot would "disrupt the whole course of civilization."

Nellie McClung, with her apt impersonation of the premier of the day, flipped convention in front of a packed Winnipeg theatre on Jan. 28, 1914: women, not men, would be the ones to dismiss the appeals of the other gender that night. Men weren't fit to vote, she warned.

And now, that satirical spirit is being picked up by a group of performers, mainly high school and university students, who will revisit and recreate that pivotal moment in Canadian history in the very theatre where it happened.

"She seemed like she had power over a lot of people and lots of people looked up to her," said Sadie Votto, a Grade 9 student from Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg, who will portray the famed women's suffragist in Let Them Howl, a dramatic recreation of the 1914 "mock parliament" that runs this weekend.

"I've been trying to, you know, grow a little taller and pretend to be her."

'Nice men do not want to vote'

Let Them Howl, which will be presented in the style of readers theatre (essentially, a dramatic reading) will be held at Burton Cummings Theatre, previously called the Walker Theatre — the same venue where the mock parliament was staged to gales of laughter more a century ago.

Though McClung's legacy has been tinged with controversy in recent years because of her belief in eugenics, she's renowned as a suffragist who deployed humour to help get white women the vote.

In 1914, she made her "witty and well-reasoned" plea for the women's vote directly to then premier Rodmond Roblin, the Manitoba Free Press reported at the time, but Roblin responded with a diatribe rejecting the appeals of several women who gathered at the legislature.

He argued that extending the privilege of voting to women would break up the home and "throw children into the arms of servant girls."

A Jan. 28, 1914, newspaper clipping from the Manitoba Free Press details the strong rebuke the premier offered after he was confronted by women's suffragists. (newspaperarchives.com)

The next evening, McClung and her associates in the Political Equity League staged an evening of guerilla theatre.

It began with song and a rendition of a suffrage play from Britain, but the night turned when they reversed the roles: women became the elected officials, rather than the men, in McClung's theatrical parody of the going-ons of the legislative assembly.

It hung on the premier's closing address, where McClung used the words of Roblin against him.

Tongue planted in cheek, she argued that letting men vote had failed elsewhere and shouldn't be attempted in Manitoba.

"They either do not vote at all, or else they vote too much, and the best men shrink away from the polls as from a pestilence," McClung argued.

"Nice men do not want to vote."

Lampooning the premier

Her characterization was "uproariously funny," said one woman in the crowd who would become a renowned political and social activist.

"I remember the laughter of the audience more than what was being said," Beatrice Brigden told CBC News in 1974.

Mimicking the way he rocked from side to side and his oratory style, McClung emulated the premier to rave reviews, in front of some members of the actual legislature. She complimented men seeking the franchise on their dress, and warned politics would unsettle men which, in turn, would lead to divorce.

The Winnipeg Tribune was effusive in its praise.

"In fact, had she been a star comedian her every sentence could not have brought forth more continuous applause," the newspaper said.

Nellie McClung's efforts helped some women win the right to vote in Manitoba in 1916. (National Archives of Canada/C.Jessop)

Overnight, McClung's wit and comedic timing won over opponents to her cause.

"People who had been indifferent and in some cases frankly hostile hastened to jump on the bandwagon," wrote Catherine Cleverdon in her book The Woman Suffrage Movement in Canada.

Some — though not all — Manitoba women would win the right to vote two years later.

The vote was extended in 1916 to women 21 and over of British descent or citizenship, who were not otherwise disqualified (those "disqualified" made up a long list that included everyone from First Nations women to some people with physical disabilities, according to a provincial website.)

'A very effective activism tool'

"Satire has always been a very effective activism tool," said Sharon Bajer, the acclaimed Manitoba playwright behind Let Them Howl.

"It's less dry than just preaching at people."

To gear her stage adaptation to a younger generation, the mock parliament of 1914 is shown through the lens of a curious young student and her professor, who travel back in time to learn more about the historic contributions of McClung and her peers.

"It's sort of a way in for them," Bajer said of turning the story over to youth.

Let Them Howl was first mounted by several provincial celebrities and entrepreneurs a few years ago.

Doris Mae Oulton, chair of the Nellie McClung Foundation, said Let Them Howl was written to be performed as a readers theatre — where actors read directly from their scripts — to make it accessible to schools and clubs to try on their own.

Minimalist staging

"It's not a lot of fancy acting, it's not a lot of costumes, but it's got a fabulous story," she said. "It's exactly what you want to have young people know about what's happened in the past."

While humorous in their execution, mock parliaments were used as a form of activism as suffragists sought to win over hearts and minds.

Numerous productions were held nationwide during the two decades prior to the Manitoba mock parliament, but none more impactful than that of Jan. 28, 1914, when McClung had the crowd in stitches.

Let Them Howl will be performed Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Burton Cummings Theatre.