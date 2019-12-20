Grieving family calls for justice at vigil for man beaten, hit by car on Main Street

Family and friends of Neilson Catcheway, who died after he was beaten, robbed and then run over, braved the cold Thursday afternoon to make sure others remember him, and to call for justice in his death.

His mother, Martha, organized the vigil near the place where he was found.

Neilson Catcheway, 40, was assaulted on Oct. 16, before being hit by a northbound vehicle on Main Street near Sutherland Avenue.

A 14-year-old and a 13-year-old have been charged with manslaughter in connection with his death. The driver of the vehicle was identified but has not been charged with any crime.

Holding a sign with the words "want answers please," Martha Catcheway said she organized the vigil to highlight the need for justice in his death.

Martha Catcheway says it's going to be a difficult Christmas without her son Neilson. (Trevor Lyons/CBC )

"We are so devastated. It's going to be Christmas and it's going to be hard for me as a mother to face this," she said.

"My heart is broken. Life is not the same without him."

Neilson Catcheway, 40, died after he was assaulted and then hit by a passing vehicle. (Eternal Grace Funerals)

Catcheway was at the vigil with her daughter, April, who said the vigil was a way to show her love for her brother.

"That's why I'm here, and I'm not going to stop coming here," she said.

"So … every month or so I'm going to be dropping off flowers here for him."

April Catcheway says she plans to remember her brother Neilson by visiting the area where he was found. (Trevor Lyons/CBC )

She said she was close with her brother, who would visit her and her children often at their home. She said her kids adored their uncle, especially her daughter Sabrina.

Both April and Martha feel the driver should have been charged in Neilson's death, and are also worried that the two youths accused of assaulting Neilson won't be properly punished for the crime because they are so young.

April said she's trying to have forgiveness for those involved in her brother's death, but said it's been very difficult on her family.

"You can't have hate your heart, but it's hard on us. It's hard to see my mom go through something like that," she said.

About a dozen people came out to the vigil. Some held signs while others drummed and sang as cars sped by, honking their horns.

About a dozen friends and family of Neilson Catcheway attended the vigil for him Thursday afternoon. (Trevor Lyons/CBC )

One of the people at the vigil was Reggie Eaglechild, who was friends with Neilson and his father. He said he was shocked by his friend's death and wanted to support his family.

"I never thought he'd go ahead of me. He was younger than me."

This isn't the first time the family has been rocked by tragedy.

Martha said her mother's body was found at Manitoba Avenue and Aikins Street in 1986 and the homicide remains unsolved.