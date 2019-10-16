Mother of Winnipeg man beaten, hit by car to hold vigil on Thursday

The mother of a Winnipeg man who died after he was beaten, robbed and then run over is holding a vigil this Thursday as a memorial.

Neilson Catcheway, 40, was assaulted on Oct. 16, before falling from a train overpass onto Main Street near Sutherland Avenue. He was then hit by a northbound vehicle.

A 14-year-old and a 13-year-old have been charged with manslaughter in connection with his death. The driver of the vehicle was identified but has not been charged with any crime.

Neilson's mother, Martha Catcheway, is afraid the two boys will soon be out on bail or back on the street because they are so young. She wants to hold the vigil for her son before the pair go to court.

Neilson Catcheway, 40, died after he was assaulted and then hit by a passing vehicle. (Eternal Grace Funerals)

"They shouldn't be let out. Now I have to spend Christmas by myself without my son. They put a lot of hurt in my heart — a lot of hurt," Catcheway said.

Martha said her son wasn't married and didn't have any children but was well-known in the community.

"Everybody, people who knew him, really loved him. They couldn't believe what happened to him," she said.

"When I told the shops and churches he went to, they were devastated."

'Heart of gold'

Neilson had a disability and lived with his mother, she said. They spent time together every day, watching movies and chatting.

"He was so good to me. He would bring me chocolates. He was so kind. He never bothered anybody. He was a very caring person with a heart of gold," she said.

This isn't the first time the family has been rocked by tragedy.

Catcheway said her mother's body was found at Manitoba Avenue and Aikins Street in 1986 and the homicide remains unsolved.

The vigil will be held Thursday at the underpass near Main Street and Higgins Avenue from 3-4:30 p.m.