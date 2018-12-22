Neil Young to play two concerts in Winnipeg in 2019

Neil Young is returning to his old stomping grounds for a pair of concerts in the new year.

Billed as "Neil Young Solo," the music legend will play two concerts in Winnipeg in February, one at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Feb. 3, 2019, and one at the Centennial Concert Hall on Feb. 4, 2019.

They Young's only Canadian tour dates listed so far, before he heads to London for a few concerts with Bob Dylan.

Tickets are currently only available for Neil Young Archives yearly subscribers.

Born in Toronto, Young moved to Winnipeg with his mother when he was in his teens, and spent his formative years there.

