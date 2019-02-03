Skip to Main Content
How to watch Neil Young's Winnipeg concert from home
New

How to watch Neil Young's Winnipeg concert from home

Neil Young Archives will livestream the concert from Burton Cummings Theatre on Facebook, starting at 830 p.m.

Neil Young Archives will livestream the concert on Facebook

CBC News ·
Neil Young is performing 2 shows in Winnipeg, Feb. 3 and 4. (Getty Images)

If you want to forgo the Super Bowl in favour of a hometown hero (or watch both at the same time), you're in luck because there will be a free livestream of tonight's concert.

Neil Young Archives will livestream the concert from Burton Cummings Theatre on Facebook, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse play at the Burton Cummings Sunday, and Monday at the Centennial Concert Hall.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us