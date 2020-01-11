Late Rush drummer Neil Peart a virtuoso musician with 'quiet influence,' says Winnipeg rock historian

Though quieter — at least offstage — than his bandmates Geddy Lee or Alex Lifeson, it was Rush's drummer and primary lyricist, Neil Peart, who had perhaps the most influence on the Canadian progressive rock band's sound, says a Winnipeg music historian.

"Even though he wasn't the public face of the band, he defined the band's sound by the lyrics that he wrote," rock writer and historian John Einarson told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Nadia Kidwai on Saturday.

"His drumming became a hallmark of the sound of that band, and so many drummers have been influenced by him."

Peart, the virtuoso drummer of iconic Canadian band Rush, died at age 67 in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday after having been diagnosed with brain cancer more than three years ago, said a statement issued Friday by family spokesperson Elliot Mintz.

Peart was known for his impressive drumming skills, and for penning complex and literary lyrics for the trio — which Einarson said was in part because of the drummer's desire to constantly adapt and evolve as a musician.

"Here's a guy who was already renowned as a drummer in the 1990s. And what does he do?" Einarson said.

"He goes to a jazz and swing drummer, Freddie Gruber, and says, 'I want to adapt my style. I want to bring other things into the style,' and turns his whole style of playing upside down by virtually starting at zero with this drum teacher."

Einarson said, like many drummers, Peart had an impressive drum kit. But it was how he used it that made him stand out above the others.

"He used it all and he used it all smartly. It wasn't just for show," he said. "He knew how to play drums well, and I'm sure that for drummers, that's one of the things that resulted in him being so influential."

Einarson said Peart's death came as a surprise to fans in Canada and around the world — but the mark he left on the music industry and the country won't fade soon.

"Rush were the biggest band ever coming out of Canada, you know, bar none.… There'd be no Rush without Neil Peart," he said.

"I think, No. 1, [people will remember him] as this really incredible drummer and an influential drummer and a tasteful drummer. They'll remember him for the lyrics and the sound and style and imagery of those lyrics that he gave to Rush.

"And even though I don't think a lot of people really knew him beyond the stage, he'll be remembered for his quiet confidence and quiet influence."