'Let them take time to heal': Thelma Krull's neighbours feel sadness for her family

Neighbours in the Grassie Boulevard area where Thelma Krull disappeared say they are thankful her remains were found but it's not the ending they were hoping for.

"It's nice that everyone has closure but it's a very sad ending," said Scott Larkins who lives next door to the Krull's.

"There was so many people looking for her, the weeks and weeks that we were all out looking in the community, wherever we could look."

The 57-year-old grandmother's remains were found southeast of Winnipeg more than three years after she disappeared while out for a walk in the early morning hours of July 11, 2015.

Police believe she walked as far as Civic Park near Kildonan East Collegiate where she was involved in an altercation and was forcibly taken away.

The remains were found by hunters on Oct. 27 in a wooded area in the rural municipality of Taché​, southeast of Winnipeg.

DNA testing confirmed they belonged to Krull, police said Thursday.

Scott Larkins lived next door to Thelma Krull and remembers her as 'a caring, funny lady.' (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Larkins said Krull's disappearance shook the entire community and people in the area have never stopped wondering what happened to her.

"I remember the day pretty vividly, even though it was three years ago, I remember just us being very confused as to what's going on all the police cars all around," said Larkins.

"I remember Bob [Krull's husband] sitting in his driveway just looking down his driveway as if he was waiting for someone to come back, and it just really sunk in my stomach, it hurt to see him like that."

Hundreds of people took part in a walk for Thelma Krull in the days after she went missing. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The search for Krull continued for months after her disappearance with hundreds of volunteers scouring backyards, parks, and walking trails.

"I think it brought the community together and it shows there's still lots of good in the world and people still care about each other," said Larkins.

'We think about her'

Residents in the area were shaken by the woman's disappearance, in part because it happened in a very public place in the community in broad daylight.

"Very scary, very scary situation that something like this can happen just in our backyards," said Hong Yea, whose children live in the Grassie and Valley Gardens areas.

"You wonder how something like that would go undetected," he said.

"You'd think that there'd be enough people around for some witnesses."

Yea said people in the area have never stopped looking for her.

"Every time we come to this area we think about her," he said.

Hong Yea's family lives in the area where Krull went missing and says he still thinks of her whenever he comes to the neighbourhood. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Robert Krull, Thelma's husband, spoke with CBC News but did not want to be interviewed. He said the family is asking for privacy while they make arrangements.

Krull said he hopes finding her remains will lead to justice and answer the questions about what happened to her.

Larkins said he hopes the family can now move forward, even though the circumstances of her disappearance are still unknown.

"She was a caring, funny lady and Bob is just a quiet man and I hope that everyone can give them their peace and closure and let them take time to heal."