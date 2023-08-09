Neighbours hope for swift cleanup after Logan Avenue warehouse fire

Cindy Moore looked out the front window of her Alexander Avenue home early Sunday morning and saw flames growing on the west side of the Anco Lumber yard.

Within 15 minutes, the fire had engulfed the warehouse. Soon after that, firefighters knocked on her door, telling her and her husband to leave.

"It's scary, they pound on your door and tell you to get out," Moore said.

Moore has health problems and uses an oxygen tank to help her breathe.

"I was taken to hospital and admitted," she said.

"I was there for a couple of days before they let me come home after the fire. Yeah, due to the carcinogens and everything here."

Dark smoke fills the sky as fire crews battle the fire at Anco Lumber Sunday morning. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

One of Moore's six cats suffered burns to its paws, and another one is still missing.

Mohammed Samura's car was parked on Alexander Avenue when the fire broke out.

The heat melted one of the vehicle's brake lights, warped panelling on one side and also damaged an interior display screen.

Samura was sleeping inside his home on nearby Pacific Avenue when he smelled the smoke.

"Then when I look up at the window I saw huge flame of fires there," he said.

"I have to wake my son up and then wake his mom in the other room, then I went downstairs in the basement and wake my roommates and they all got out of the house."

Moore hopes the cleanup begins soon.

"I'm worried about the ecosystem," she said.

Mohammed Samura and his son, Franklin, saw the fire at the Anco Lumber yard early Sunday morning. The heat from the fire melted a brake light on Samura's vehicle. (Prabhjot Lotey/CBC)

Samura says he has seen signs of activity at the site.

"I don't know what's their plan, but I can see some kind of movement," he said.

"It hasn't been left alone just like that, from my observation. So I believe they are planning something to get rid of it, or make the neighborhood look nice again."

Cleanup after fires

This is just the latest large fire that has left wreckage yet to be cleaned up.

Over on Main Street, work has begun on clearing the debris at one of three businesses that burned in February. Nearby on Sutherland, a fire destroyed a warehouse last month. And a tender will be issued for the cleanup of a Sherbrook Street apartment building that burned more than a year ago.

"Property owners are fully responsible for maintaining or tidying their properties," city spokesperson David Driedger said in an email statement.

"The length of time for the cleanup process to occur after demolition is in line with authorities provided under current bylaws, and any changes to city bylaws would require council approval."

Community services committee chair Coun. Evan Duncan says he wants to see sites cleaned up faster.

"I looked into right away, what's stalling these things, and it's been made very clear that in most cases, it's around insurance for these types of these types of accidents, and whether the insurance company is willing to cover whatever it might be that's being claimed," he said.

Environmental concerns such as asbestos abatement can further delay cleanup efforts, Duncan said.

"But at the end of the day, people look at it and it's viewed as it's acceptable to just have rubble laying around our city and it's simply not. And that's where we need to be tough on these types of things."

A report on having the city clean up debris and add the costs to the owner's property tax bill is expected in the fall.

The city is also reviewing submissions for a request for proposals to enforce clean up orders, but no word on when that work will start.