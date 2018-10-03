Jury convicts woman of manslaughter in 2016 Transcona stabbing

A Winnipeg jury has found Bernadette Neepin guilty of manslaughter in the 2016 stabbing death of Frederick Bird.

The 12-member jury delivered its decision to Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Gerald Chartier on Wednesday night after an hours-long deliberation.

Police were called to a duplex at a Manitoba Housing complex on Allenby Drive in Winnipeg's Transcona area on March 8, 2016, where they found Bird dead in Neepin's living room.

Neepin admitted to the stabbing during the course of the trial, which started last week, but her lawyers, Greg Brodsky and Zachary Kinahan, had asked jurors to find her not guilty on the original charge of second-degree murder.

They said Neepin was intoxicated and provoked into protecting her four-year-old boy from Bird, a man she barely knew but who she claimed to see molesting her son beneath a blanket the night of the stabbing.

If anything, Brodsky argued, Neepin was guilty of manslaughter for acting spontaneously in the moment to save her boy and should be acquitted of second-degree murder.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bird, Neepin and their mutual friend Robert McDonald were all drinking the night Bird was killed. He had traces of THC (from marijuana) in his system and a blood alcohol content of .397, which toxicologist Christopher Keddy testified would be a lethal level for about 50 per cent of the population, Brodsky said.

A police car sits outside of a duplex on Allenby Crescent after the fatal stabbing of Frederick Bird. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Brodsky pointed to that expert testimony during closing arguments on Tuesday. He suggested Bird's level of impairment was enough to make an ordinary person do things they wouldn't typically do, including sexually assault a child.

Crown prosecutors Melissa Serbin and Rustyn Ullrich rejected the possibility that Neepin didn't intend to kill Bird, or was too drunk to form the intent.

The severity of his injuries indicated an aggressive, "calculated" attempt to end Bird's life and not simply an effort to protect her son, Serbin said.

Defensive wounds

An autopsy showed Bird suffered defensive injuries and at least four stab wounds that went as deep as 15 centimetres (or six inches) into his chest and heart, court heard.

Neepin also gave a detailed account of everything that happened up to the stabbing itself, but said she blacked out and couldn't remember repeatedly plunging the knife into Bird's chest.

Serbin said the specificity of her recollection — including what she believes she saw, what she said to Bird, that she left her son in with Bird while she went to the kitchen to get a knife — all suggest she was misleading jurors about her level of intoxication and blacking out.

After the verdict was delivered Wednesday night, Neepin's lawyers said they were very pleased with the decision.

"It was a difficult case that was certainly hard fought," Kinahan said."Bernadette Neepin is also pleased with the jury's decision."

Neepin's sentencing hearing will happen at a later date.