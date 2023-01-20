Neepawa man, 68, dead after house fire

A 68-year-old Neepawa man is dead after a Thursday evening fire in the southwestern Manitoba town.

The fire, reported just after 7 p.m., took place in a private residence, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a statement Friday.

When firefighters entered the home, they found the resident was already dead. The fire was determined to be accidental, Manaigre said.

Neepawa RCMP and Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the fatality.

Neepawa is about 55 kilometres northeast of Brandon.