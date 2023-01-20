Neepawa man, 68, dead after house fire
A 68-year-old Neepawa man is dead after a Thursday evening fire in the southwestern Manitoba town.
Fire in home in southwestern Manitoba town started just after 7 p.m. Thursday, RCMP say
A 68-year-old Neepawa man is dead after a Thursday evening fire in the southwestern Manitoba town.
The fire, reported just after 7 p.m., took place in a private residence, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a statement Friday.
When firefighters entered the home, they found the resident was already dead. The fire was determined to be accidental, Manaigre said.
Neepawa RCMP and Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the fatality.
Neepawa is about 55 kilometres northeast of Brandon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?