Woman, 58, dead after vehicle hits deer near Neepawa
Two-vehicle collision also sent male driver, 58, to hospital: RCMP
A 58-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was travelling in hit a deer early Friday evening one kilometre north of Neepawa, Man.
RCMP said they were notified of the collision around 5:55 p.m. Friday.
Mounties said investigators determined a 42-year-old man was travelling northbound on Highway 5 near Neepawa, which is about 170 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, when his vehicle hit a deer that was coming from the east side of the road.
A second vehicle, travelling the opposite direction, then hit the same deer. Its two occupants — a 58-year-old male driver and a 58-year-old female passenger — were taken to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.
Both occupants of the second vehicle are from the rural municipality of Cornwallis, Man., which is about 194 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
RCMP are investigating the collision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.