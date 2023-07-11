Summer program helps newcomers in Winnipeg get ready for Canadian school

While most children are enjoying summer holidays, Makar Hoduk is busy preparing for Canadian school life.

The 10-year-old, who recently came to Canada from Ukraine, is among a group of newcomer kids taking part in the summer "introduction to Canadian education" workshop offered by Newcomers Employment and Education Development Services Inc., or NEEDS.

The Winnipeg non-profit organization supports newcomer immigrant and refugee youth through a range of employment, education and recreation programs, including the introduction to Canadian education program — a free school-preparedness course for newly arrived youth ages six to 21.

Makar started studying with NEEDS earlier this month. Besides learning English and math, he's eager to know more about animals and biology.

"I am learning about Canadian money, especially coins," he said, speaking through an interpreter. "I have also learned about the different types of transportation here and enjoy playing bingo."

He adds that he is working to improve his English and hopes to speak fluently soon.

NEEDS has four classrooms in its Exchange District office, said service delivery team manager Alejandra Cano, and sees 50 to 60 kids each day.

Through the school preparedness program, students learn about Canadian classroom expectations, services and resources that are available and computer skills, in addition to language skills.

Alejandra Cano is a service delivery team manager with NEEDS Inc. She says the non-profit organization's education program sees around 50 to 60 kids each day. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"Language barrier is a big challenge for our kids. So we provide interpretation as much as we can and then help them practise English," said Cano.

The organization partners with the Winnipeg, Louis Riel, Pembina Trails and St. James-Assiniboia school divisions to support newcomers with school registration and orientation.

It also provides regular support for the first 18 months to newly enrolled students or kids.

Psychological, safety supports

NEEDS also provides psychological support to address common issues newcomers face, such as culture shock, safety, making new friends and trauma.

"We provide individual or group orientation activities to newcomer students on various topics to enhance confidence building and integration, either in school or out of school," said Cano.

The organization also recently held a water safety workshop with the Lifesaving Society Manitoba.

The program taught participants how to recognize, prevent and respond to emergencies in and around the water.

NEEDS recently held a water safety workshop with the Lifesaving Society Manitoba to teach kids how to prevent water-related accidents. (Submitted by NEEDS Inc.)

A 2016 report by the Lifesaving Society of Canada said new Canadians age 11 to 14 years are five times less likely to know how to swim than their Canadian-born counterparts, yet there are few swimming courses aimed specifically at newcomers in Manitoba.

On average, the province sees 22 drownings each year, said Christopher Love, a safety management co-ordinator with the Lifesaving Society Manitoba. There have already been several involving children in the province this year.

"Newcomers may be more susceptible to drowning because of their unfamiliarity with Manitoba waterways and swimming facilities and the risks they pose," said Love.

Help for job seekers

Besides education, NEEDS also provides employment assistance workshops for the newcomer youth aged 16 to 25.

Pierre Nzrita, 21, who moved from Burundi to Winnipeg last year with his aunt and cousins, is learning about the skills required to enter the Canadian job market through a NEEDS workshop.

He joined the NEEDS employment assistance program last September, just a few months after moving to Winnipeg.

Pierre Nzrita, 21, moved from Burundi to Winnipeg last year. He's learning the skills required to enter the Canadian job market through a NEEDS program. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"It's hard to find a job in Canada as a newcomer, especially if you don't know English too well," said Nzrita.

The NEEDS program is helping him develop skills to work here, he said.

"They are teaching me how to make a resumé and face interviews for a job. They are also helping me improve my communication and team-building skills and advising me on what job would suit me," adds Nzrita.

NEEDS supports immigrant and refugee youth through employment, education and recreation programs. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Kayla Verot, an employer liaison with NEEDS, said part of what the organization does is preparing clients to find the right job through one-on-one mentorships.

"We partner with local employers who are searching for newcomers, recognize what suits them, and then we mentor the youth accordingly," she said.

NEEDS then works to connect youth with employers, including food services and retail businesses.

Verot says around 25 youth were employed last month through the NEEDS employment programs.

"We truly advocate for our youth, and then in turn they're able to advocate for themselves and really shine."

NEEDS programs are intended to help kids and youth integrate into Canadian culture better, said Cano. 'It's rewarding to see them happy, connecting with each other, making friends,' she said. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

On average 2,000 newcomers enrol in NEEDS every year for various programs.

The hope is that these programs will help kids and youth integrate into Canadian culture better, said Cano.

"It's rewarding to see them happy, connecting with each other, making friends," she said. "And that really does help in settling them."