Northern Ontario woman killed in head-on collision near Oakbank, Man.

A northern Ontario woman died on Saturday evening after she lost control of the SUV she was driving and hit a pickup truck head-on just outside of Oakbank, Man.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12, just north of Garven Road at about 9:15 p.m., according to a news release issued on Sunday.

Investigators believe the driver of an SUV lost control and entered into the lane of a northbound pickup truck, where the vehicles collided.

The 34-year-old driver of the SUV, who is from Neebing, Ont. outside of Thunder Bay, was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old man driving the pickup truck, who is from Lockport, Man., was taken to hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening.

Officers believe a third vehicle was at the scene and may have been involved in the crash. Police are asking anyone who may have information about the collision to contact Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847.

