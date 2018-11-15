National Energy Board OK's Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project

The Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project has the OK from a national regulator.

The line would provide the final link in a chain that brings hydroelectricity from generating stations in northern Manitoba, through the Bipole III transmission line and across the U.S. border as part of a 308-megawatt deal with the Green Bay-based Wisconsin Public Service.

The National Energy Board, in a decision released Thursday, said "It is the Board's view that, having regard to all considerations that appear to it to be directly related to the line and relevant, the Project is and will be required by the present and future public convenience and necessity. The Board recommends that the Governor in Council approve the Board's issuance of a certificate pursuant to s. 58.16 of the NEB Act."

The Governor in Council has three months to accept the recommendation.

This map shows the proposed route of the Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Project. (National Energy Board)

The line is already under construction on the American side of the border.

NEB public hearings wrapped up in June with cross examinations and final arguments from Manitoba Hydro and intervenor groups.

More to come.