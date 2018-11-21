Support for NDP rising in Winnipeg, while Tories' popularity dips: poll

Provincial ridings in Winnipeg are in play for the New Democrats, new polling numbers suggest.

Support for the Progressive Conservatives dropped three percentage points to 32 per cent of decided and leaning voters in Manitoba's capital from last December, according to the Probe Research poll.

The Tories are now below the surging NDP, whose support rose to 36 per cent.

It seems the NDP's rise comes at the expense of the Manitoba Liberals, which slipped four percentage points to be the preferred party of 23 per cent of voters surveyed in the poll.

Outside Winnipeg, the Tories remain way ahead with 58 per cent of deciding and leaning voters on their side. The NDP have the backing of two of 10 voters, while the Liberals take 12 per cent.

No bump after PST cut

The Progressive Conservatives didn't see a jump in support after trumpeting a cut to the provincial sales tax, noted Mary Agnes Welch, a senior researcher at Probe Research.

"The single biggest takeaway from that latest provincial poll is that the bump in the polls that you might have expected the premier to get for cutting the PST, he didn't quite see," Welch told CBC Manitoba's Information Radio. "In fact, he dropped a couple points."

"He's perfectly positioned to go into the next election, whenever that may come, but this notion of a PST cut that's going to win me some extra support didn't quite materialize," she said. "Maybe because we all expected it to happen?"

The latest quarterly poll from Probe Research shows the Tories and Liberals have slipped in popularity provincewide, while NDP support has risen. (Probe Research)

The new quarterly poll surveyed 1,000 adults in Manitoba from Mar. 12-24, who were selected through random dialling to include both landline and wireless phone numbers. A randomized sample of this size would yield a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent.

If a provincial election were held tomorrow, the poll suggests Tories would be well on their way to a second majority government.

They are supported by 42 per cent of decided and leaning voters surveyed (down two per cent from December), whereas the NDP have 30 per cent (up three per cent), the Liberals have 18 per cent (down three per cent) and the Greens would take seven per cent (up five per cent) of the vote.

Fifteen per cent of voters are undecided, according to the poll.

The PCs have historically had the backing of men, rural and northern residents and those with a high school education or less, and that remains the case, while the opposition NDP have higher levels of support among women, post-secondary graduates and Indigenous peoples.

"It's that classic split that we see all the time in Manitoba," Welch said.