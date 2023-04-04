Manitoba NDP promise rural doc recruitment fund, incentives for other staff to work rurally

A Manitoba NDP government would "fix rural health care" by reinstating a grant program to bring in more rural physicians and offering incentives to medical staff who work in rural communities, NDP Leader Wab Kinew promised on Monday.

The party unveiled its five-point plan to improve rural health care with an election campaign-style stop in Virden, Man., part of the Riding Mountain electoral division, which has convincingly elected Progressive Conservative MLAs since its formation in 2008. A Manitoba election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Kinew accused the Progressive Conservative government of eroding health care during its seven years in power.

"The biggest challenge facing rural communities right now is health care," he said in a news release.

"Our team is ready to fix that with common-sense solutions that will deliver better health care and a brighter future for rural families and communities."

Kinew promised to restore a previous NDP program, established in 2001 and revamped in 2010, that gave medical students grants of $12,000 in each of their four years of medical school. It also offered grants to physicians establishing a practice in Manitoba upon graduation.

In return, for each year they received the grant, students would complete six months of service in an under-serviced part of the province upon graduation.

The PC government cut the program in 2017, saving roughly $4.2 million a year. The government said at the time that it would come up with a better retention strategy.

Kinew said an NDP government would reinstate the fund and double the money spent on it.

The party also promised to offer incentives to nurses, nurse practitioners and allied health professionals who work in rural communities.

Kinew said the NDP would also bolster staffing by reaching a new deal with the union that represents about 7,000 rural paramedics and emergency dispatchers, respiratory therapists, lab and diagnostic technologists and other allied health professionals in Manitoba.

After going five years without a new contract, members of the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate last month.

The union could, theoretically, reach a new contract with its employer before the fall election.

The Progressive Conservative Party accused the NDP of trying to fix a health-care system it broke.

A PC news release from caucus chair Ron Schuler on Monday said 16 emergency departments closed while the NDP was last in power, including two (in Birtle and Erickson) in the Riding Mountain constituency that hosted Monday's NDP announcement.

New Democrats vowed as well to ensure the wages of rural paramedics increase so they're on par with their counterparts in Winnipeg. Rural paramedics have a starting hourly wage $1 lower than their colleagues in Winnipeg, while the top of their pay scale is $32.95/hour, in comparison to $41.62/hour in Winnipeg, the union said.

The party also said it will create advanced care paramedic positions in rural Manitoba.

The NDP says it would even out the wages for rural paramedics so people aren't paid less money because they work in rural Manitoba, rather than in Winnipeg. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

The NDP also committed to creating more personal care beds and to increasing the mileage rate that home care staff receive. The Canadian Union of Public Employees reported last year that the mileage rate for home care workers ($0.43 to $0.45) is 36 per cent lower than the Canada Revenue Agency rate ($0.61).

The Manitoba Liberal Party recently revealed one plank of its health-care platform: $10,000 bonuses for public health-care nurses, including those who return to the public system, and $5,000 for others in the health-care system, such as lab technicians and home care and emergency medical service workers.

More from CBC Manitoba: