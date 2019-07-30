NDP promises to back Main Street Project's plan to deal with meth crisis if elected

Manitoba's NDP will fund a program developed by Main Street Project to address the meth crisis that they say will reduce pressure on emergency departments and free up police.

If elected, the party's leader says, the government would implement the plan within 100 days.

The pledge involves a $1.5 million up-front investment, as well as $2 million annually so Main Street Project can expand its services, hire additional staff and create an environment specialized to care for people on meth.

"There is a desperate and an urgent need. We have seen a lack of action for too long and we know that this is the first of many steps that we need to take to get a handle on the addictions crisis in Manitoba," said Wab Kinew.

"There is a need to bring more mental health, health care and addictions resources to the front lines of this struggle against addictions, so that law enforcement can go back to do what they do best, which is keeping us safe, so that doctors in emergency rooms can go back to practising emergency medicine."

The funding would allow the centre, which currently only provides overnight detention for alcohol-intoxicated people, to take people high on meth as well. Kinew says the plan answers cries from Winnipeg's police chief, mayor and community organizations including the Mama Bear Clan to address a growing problem.

This is not just a meth crisis, this is an addictions crisis that has been at work for long, long periods of time in our community. And for far too long, we've seen governments ignore this."​​​​​​ - NDP Leader Wab Kinew

It would also allow the expansion of its 14-day, on-site detoxification program, long-term treatment for up to a year in the centre's residences and long-term support to help people transition back to the community.

"Crucially, this plan, developed by Main Street project, also has a transitional housing piece, which would see people return to the community with additional supports so that hopefully they can turn their lives around for the better."

The funds would also go toward hiring another nurse practitioner, more registered nurses and altering the spaces within Main Street Project so that they're safe for people in psychosis or coming down from the effects of meth, a much longer and at times more violent process than that of alcohol.

"We can deal with meth psychosis issues because we do it every day, 24 hours a day, day in and day out," said Tahl East, director of detoxification and stabilization at Main Street Project.



She says the staff there already have connections and trust with people struggling with meth addiction, which goes a long way toward reducing violent behaviour and building hope for treatment. She says they just lack the resources to expand.



"Manitoba Liberals are glad to see the NDP finally get on board what we've been calling for over a year — to create long-term treatment and transitional housing. Up until now, the NDP had just been calling for safe-injection sites," said Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont. He says his party has a plan for the meth crisis that addresses the needs of all Manitobans, not just people living in Winnipeg.

Kinew says Pallister has failed to acknowledge Main Street Project's Plan, which its held on to for a year,

"As a result we've seen an addictions become a public health and a public safety issue," he said.

"This is not just a meth crisis, this is an addictions crisis that has been at work for long, long periods of time in our community. And for far too long, we've seen governments ignore this."