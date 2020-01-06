NDP calls out Manitoba Liberals for offensive red dress merchandise

The Manitoba Liberal Party is in hot water for the second time in less than two weeks.

The party's website was selling a red dress adorned with "overthrow the government" on Saturday before later being taken down.

Manitoba NDP House Leader and St. John MLA Nahanni Fontaine was stunned that the Liberals even posted the merchandise on their website.

She says most Canadians know, appreciate and honour that the red dress has become the symbol for murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, and it acts as a connection between them and their loved ones.

Red Dress Day is recognized in Canada annually on May 5.

"To choose a red dress in all of the things that are available for all of the Manitoba Liberals to sell, I think was quite offensive and short-sighted," Fontaine said.

She believes the Liberals added insult to injury by slapping "seditious messaging" on the item just after many Canadian cities, including Winnipeg, were occupied with "attempts at overthrowing democratically-elected governments."

Really <a href="https://twitter.com/MBLiberalParty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MBLiberalParty</a>? <br><br>You really think it’s appropriate to use a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedDress?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedDress</a>, the honouring symbol of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MMIWG2S?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MMIWG2S</a>, adorned with seditious messaging, in this political climate, as a fundraising prop?<br><br>You’re just not ready. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsABadTake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsABadTake</a> <a href="https://t.co/DBWUxgC2vg">pic.twitter.com/DBWUxgC2vg</a> —@NahanniFontaine

The Liberals have since apologized for the actions of a volunteer in a tweet, but Fontaine doesn't necessarily believe a volunteer committed this act.

"Either the leadership in the Manitoba Liberal Party isn't paying attention to what's going on, or they just don't care that they are putting out stuff that is just so offensive," she said.

An email from a Liberal spokesperson said the party sells items produced by Indigenous artisans and creators, such as beaded earrings, and that they are paid for their work.

The Manitoba Liberal Party would like to apologize for the item that was placed in our online store by a volunteer without approval. That volunteer has stepped down from their role. We are very sorry and have strengthened our processes so that it will not happen again. —@MBLiberalParty

Fontaine thinks there are better ways of fundraising.

"Yes, parties need to fundraise, but you don't fundraise on the backs of MMIWG2S, and certainly you don't fundraise while promoting sedition," she said. "In this political climate, it makes absolutely no sense, and it really is amateur hour."

This isn't the first apology the Liberals have issued this month.

On Feb. 15, the Liberals said in a news release that a Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba staffer may have donated to the GiveSendGo campaign for the Freedom Convoy. That allegation was proven false and an apology was issued.