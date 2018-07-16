Sleepy summer by-election has heat for at least two parties

As by-elections go, the one in St. Boniface this Tuesday means more than a modest restructuring of the seating chart at the Manitoba Legislature.

The Progressive Conservative government's huge majority isn't at risk and hasn't challenged in this constituency for generations.

Mamadou Ka is running for the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives, Dougald Lamont for the Liberals, Blandine Tona is the NDP candidate and Françoise Therrien Vrignon is representing the Manitoba Green Party.

St. Boniface is the battleground of the Liberals and NDP historically, with the parties flip-flopping results over decades, ending with a political lock on the property for the New Democrats with Greg Selinger's incumbency starting in 1999.

Both sides have something to prove this week as Liberal leader Lamont needs to go from watching question period from the gallery to getting in on the fight, and the NDP have to stem the bleeding from a bruising election loss more than two years ago.

The Liberals could desperately use another seat and the official party status and funding that comes with it.

Former Manitoba premier Greg Selinger announced Tuesday he is stepping down as member of the legislature for St. Boniface next month. It comes a week after NDP Leader Wab Kinew asked Selinger to resign in the wake of inappropriate touching allegations against former MLA Stan Struthers.

Selinger's NDP was hammered in the 2016 election under his leadership, leaving the former premier and finance minister still with a seat, but with a bruised party, a mismatched caucus and a clear mandate for the Tories.

Selinger sat in a back row of the house for two years, saying little and looking, doubtlessly, for a graceful way out.

Instead he was all but forced out by revelations of sexual harassment by one-time NDP minister Stan Struthers.

Unlike the 2017 by-election in Point Douglas (an NDP stronghold for lifetimes), where Bernadette Smith won (albeit with near-record low turnouts), the party of the official Opposition this week faces a Liberal Party with its leader's political ambitions on full display and strong candidates from both the PC's and the Green Party as well.

If there was a test of political temperature for the NDP, this is as good a one since the 2016 campaign and rookie-ish leader Wab Kinew needs a win.

'Can he survive?'

Probe Research pollster and former reporter Mary Agnes Welch sees a more robust question period with either Tona or Lamont across from the government, saying both candidates would add something to the mix.

Welch does smell a greater sense of urgency however, in the Liberal camp and it's around whether Lamont could live to fight another day as leader if he loses on Tuesday.

"Only in the Liberal Party would it be a question — can he survive?" Welch said.

With the NDP still smarting from their election loss and the Tories making both dramatic changes to health care delivery and a tightened fiscal plan, Welch opines it should be "a Liberal heyday."

After years of watching politics, Welch wonders "if there is oxygen left" for the Liberals in a small province with two dominating parties?

Political scientist and author Chris Adams calls the challenges for victory this week "a double-whammy."

"It's a by-election with typical low turnout and it's in the depths of the summer. So the key here will be getting the vote out from the identified voter list," Adams said.

The resignation of NDP MLA Greg Selinger has likely quickened the pulse of many political types as the race to win a coveted seat in the Legislature begins.

Adams says cooperation between the federal and provincial Liberals would help Lamont's effort. Federal MP Dan Vandal could provide some ground game the provincial Grits could really use, Adams believes.

Ground game, or "boots on the ground" is key for the NDP as well, Adams thinks, and says the Opposition party's performance could hinge on getting their volunteers out in force to bring in the vote.

Adams sees the by-election, despite it falling smack-dab in the middle of the summer, as one to watch, if only because the political fortunes of the NDP and of Liberal leader Dougald Lamont, are so much at play.

Polls will be open at 27 locations from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters will have to bring identification to the polling station on election day. In the past, that was only required during advanced polls.

Advance polls, by the way, had a strong showing last week, with more than a thousand of the twelve thousand eligible voters casting a ballot.

