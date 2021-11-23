Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

NDP Leader Wab Kinew tests positive for COVID-19

The leader of Manitoba's opposition says he has the virus, despite being double vaccinated.

Kinew announced on Twitter he's isolating

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says his symptoms are mild and he's isolating. (Kevin King/The Canadian Press)

Wab Kinew, leader of Manitoba's opposition, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NDP Leader announced he has the virus in a video on Twitter on early Monday evening. 

"I am double vaccinated, so the news today was a bit of a surprise," Kinew said. "I'm lucky to have a place to self-isolate and I'm also happy that my family is doing well." 

Kinew said the situation acts as an important reminder for everyone to continue staying vigilant against COVID-19.

"We all need to get vaccinated as soon as possible, including ensuring that you get your third dose once you're eligible, and that children ages five to 11 get vaccinated as soon as they can," he said. 

Kinew said he will be attending upcoming legislative sessions virtually. 

