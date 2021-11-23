NDP Leader Wab Kinew tests positive for COVID-19

Wab Kinew, leader of Manitoba's opposition, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NDP Leader announced he has the virus in a video on Twitter on early Monday evening.

"I am double vaccinated, so the news today was a bit of a surprise," Kinew said. "I'm lucky to have a place to self-isolate and I'm also happy that my family is doing well."

Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19.<br><br>I figured I’d let folks know why I’ll be participating in the upcoming legislative session virtually.<br><br>It’s really important that everyone get vaccinated as soon as they can — including booster shots & vaccinations for kids aged 5-11 <a href="https://t.co/LbMcFBA7q1">pic.twitter.com/LbMcFBA7q1</a> —@WabKinew

Kinew said the situation acts as an important reminder for everyone to continue staying vigilant against COVID-19.

"We all need to get vaccinated as soon as possible, including ensuring that you get your third dose once you're eligible, and that children ages five to 11 get vaccinated as soon as they can," he said.

Kinew said he will be attending upcoming legislative sessions virtually.