NDP leader aims to boost critical mineral development if he becomes Manitoba's next premier

Wab Kinew told the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce Monday that Manitoba has cobalt, lithium and other critical minerals and can produce them with higher labour and environmental standards than other areas.

Wab Kinew promises to set up panel of experts on infrastructure to ensure projects are free from politics

Steve Lambert · The Canadian Press ·
Labourer wearing flourescent safety vest stands in the foreground, looking at a dozer dumping lithium onto a piled row of the metal.
Workers move salt byproduct at a lithium mine in the Atacama Desert of Chile last year. Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew touted the province's potential in lithium, cobalt, nickel and other minerals. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Manitoba Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew promised an economically-focused, fiscally responsible government if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, although his outline to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce was short on details and costs.

An NDP government would balance the budget within a first term, Kinew told chamber members at a luncheon Tuesday, while also expanding child care and promoting immigration.

Kinew also promised to enhance the mining sector by boosting critical mineral development.

"Not only do we have the critical minerals — lithium, cobalt, silica, nickel and so on — but we can produce those resources with higher labour standards, higher environmental standards and greater respect for human rights compared to any other jurisdiction in the world," Kinew told the audience.

The NDP, which represents all four northern Manitoba seats in the legislature, is in favour of mining, Kinew later told reporters.

"Those are important jobs that are the backbone of those communities, and we'd like to see more opportunities like that here in Manitoba," Kinew said.

The federal government has increasingly focused its attention on the critical mineral industry, in part to build a more robust supply chain to manufacture goods such as electric vehicle batteries.

The United States is seeking a trusted trade partner for the materials, Kinew said, and Manitoba is well suited to be that partner.

Finance Minister Cliff Cullen said Kinew has opposed mining in the past by signing the Leap manifesto, a statement by environmental, labour, Indigenous and other groups roughly a decade ago. Among other things, the manifesto calls for no new infrastructure projects aimed at increasing extraction of non-renewable resources.

"He is the man that signed the Leap manifesto which said 'keep it in the ground,' so it sounds like he's having an about-face," Cullen said.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have also accused the NDP of planning to raise the sales tax if elected. Kinew has repeatedly denied that.

A man seated on a chair speaks into a microphone.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would work to boost critical mineral development if he becomes premier in October. (Ian Froese/CBC)

In the last election, the NDP campaign platform included a promise of higher income taxes on people making more than $250,000 a year. Kinew would not specify whether that promise will resurface.

"We're not rolling out our fiscal plan today," Kinew said.

"We'll lay out the details on the fiscal side as we get closer to the election."

