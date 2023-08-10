NDP promise to restore 1 to 1 apprenticeship-supervisor ratio for skilled trades

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to reverse a change made to provincial labour standards by the Progressive Conservative government.

NDP leader Wab Kinew said Thursday if he's elected premier this fall, Manitoba would once again require employers in the skilled trades to maintain a one-to-one ratio between apprentices and the journeypersons who supervise them in the workplace.

That one-to-one ratio was in place in Manitoba prior to December 2020, when Manitoba eased the requirement to allow a journeyperson to supervise up to two apprentices.

Kinew called that ratio unsafe and counter to the provincial need to attract more skilled workers.

"We need to double the number of tradespeople in our province in the coming years," the NDP leader said during an announcement at the Manitoba Building Trades Institute in Winnipeg.

"In order to do that we are committed to doubling the number of apprenticeship opportunities in Manitoba so more people can join the skilled trades."

Kinew also promised to hire more workplace health and safety inspectors but could not say how many or how much this would cost.

The Progressive Conservatives and Liberals have been invited by CBC News to comment.

The NDP have made three campaign-style announcements this week ahead of an official provincial election campaign expected to start on Aug. 29 or Sept. 5.

Election day in Manitoba is Oct. 3.