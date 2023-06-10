NDP pledge to expand school meals met with praise, muted criticism from opposition

An New Democratic Party promise to offer free meals at every public school in Manitoba is being met with praise from social advocates but only muted criticism from the governing PCs.

NDP leader Wab Kinew pledged Saturday to require all 690 Manitoba public schools to offer free meals to students before the end of the 2023-24 school year, should his party form government following an election slated for Oct. 3.

His party estimates a universal school-nutrition program would cost the province $30 million a year. In return, schools that currently fundraise on their own or use volunteer labour to feed students would receive provincial funding instead.

Right now, the province pays for meals at 31 schools but has pledged to consider expanding the program to 22 others after a provincial task force concluded in February improved nutrition would help alleviate poverty.

The principal of a K-8 school where most of the students are newcomers or live in subsidized housing praised the NDP pre-election promise.

"When kids come to school, they need to be able to be ready to learn. We all know their basic needs have to be met so they're able to focus. They're not focusing on an empty stomach," said Lorelei Bunkowsky, principal of Elwick Community School in The Maples, a northwest Winnipeg neighbourhood.

Bunkowsky is married to Seven Oaks School Division superintendent Brian O'Leary, who has been critical of Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives.

"If you're really taking care of all of the children's needs holistically, you'll have a better chance for them to learn," she said.

An advocate for parents who've had contact with child and family services also praised the idea of expanding the school meals program, noting it would make life easier for people on employment assistance who are trying to reunite with their kids.

"There's a section of time where they don't get any money on their EIA budget for the children," said Mary Burton, executive director of Fearless R2W, which helps reunify families.

"They also don't get the child tax for the children for a certain amount of time. So if there was a school nutrition program, that would help alleviate a lot of their issues that they're having with food security."

The NDP wants to offer meals at all Manitoba public schools. (Nick Ut/The Associated Press)

Burton said she does not care which party wins the election in October, provided the government expands the school-nutrition program.

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko said in a statement the PCs are planning to improve access and funding to in-school meals, "in collaboration with [an] education system partner."

The Progressive Conservatives otherwise chose not criticize the NDP promise. Instead, the PCs repeated their contention the NDP will be forced to raise taxes in order to pay for promises if they're elected this fall.

Brandon University political scientist Kelly Saunders said the school-meals promise could serve as a wedge issue for the New Democrats if the Progressive Conservatives come down too hard on it.

"It's such a win-win for the NDP. How do you criticize feeding hungry kids?" Saunders asked.

"This is something I think that's really going to appeal to that suburban soccer mom in so many of those Winnipeg ridings that are vital for the NDP to to win if they want to win a majority government."

There remain many questions about the logistics of expanding school-nutrition programs into schools. Some involve the rising cost of food itself.

Some Ontario schools have cut certain menu items because of inflationary pressures.