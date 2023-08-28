Manitoba NDP says it will reopen 3 Winnipeg ERs shuttered under current government

The Manitoba NDP is promising to reopen emergency rooms that were shuttered at three Winnipeg hospitals if they form government in the province's upcoming election.

That plan will start with building a new ER at the Victoria Hospital to meet the needs of south Winnipeg's growing population, NDP Leader Wab Kinew said in a news release on Monday.

Kinew said the New Democrats would also build ERs at Seven Oaks General Hospital and Concordia Hospital.

That promise would undo what were controversial efforts that began in 2017 to cut wait times and find inefficiencies in Winnipeg's health-care system, which included closing the three Winnipeg ERs . All three currently operate as 24/7 urgent care centres.

The NDP leader has said more than once that he would not consider reopening the ERs — including in a year-end interview with CBC in 2020 , when he said it would cost too much to convert urgent-care centres back into emergency departments.

Kinew was also asked following a provincial leaders' forum hosted by the Association of Manitoba Municipalities earlier this year whether a first-term NDP government would reopen any emergency rooms in Winnipeg, to which he responded in the negative.

"No, that's not what we're talking about. What we're talking about is using the current configuration, but adding more beds, adding more nurses, physicians, that can actually care for people when they need it," Kinew told reporters in April.

Kinew said on Monday that the NDP would also build a new ER in Eriksdale, Man., to improve health care for families in rural Manitoba.

The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.