Manitoba NDP pledge money for counselling, mental-health services

Manitoba New Democrats are promising more money for mental health if they win the Sept. 10 provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would pump an additional $1.5 million a year into free and subsidized mental-health counselling services offered by organizations.

Kinew says he would expand mental health services at the province's Access community health centres.

And he would increase mental-health supports in the public school system.

The New Democrats are also promising virtual counselling, through avenues like online chats, for post-secondary students.

Kinew says his ideas would help reduce costs for people seeking help and make the services more accessible.

