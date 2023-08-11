Manitoba NDP promise Indigenous drop-in centres, special adviser for MMIWG families if elected

A Manitoba NDP government would set up three drop-in centres for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, and bring back the role of a special adviser who supported the community, the Opposition party promised Friday.

In front of the monument at The Forks to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, MLA Nahanni Fontaine unveiled a number of campaign commitments to help Indigenous families harmed by violence and protect other members of the community.

"I don't think that it's necessarily one thing that is going to end the crisis or epidemic levels of violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited" people, said Fontaine, who stood behind a display of framed photos of MMIWG victims across the country.

"It is going to be a series of things that we are committed to that will do that, and this is just the beginning stages."

The NDP would open three drop-in centres, operating 24 hours a day, to ensure Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people have a safe place specifically for them. It would provide emergency help and a range of community supports, Fontaine said.

The party said it would first open a centre in Winnipeg, followed by centres in Brandon and Thompson. The annual operating costs for one centre would be $3 million, the party estimates.

The centre in Winnipeg would be named in honour of Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and Rebecca Contois — three of the four First Nations women who police believe were victims of an alleged serial killer. Fontaine said she has the families' support for that recognition.

The drop-in centres would be separate from existing shelter options.

MMIWG adviser

Fontaine said the NDP would also reinstate a special adviser on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, who would provide a direct connection with families and guidance to government.

That position was held by Fontaine when the NDP were in power, but was discontinued by the newly elected Progressive Conservative government in 2016. Fontaine also became a MLA that year.

The NDP also has plans to expand the mandate of the gender-based violence committee of cabinet to prioritize MMIWG and work toward implementing the 231 calls to justice from the 2019 final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

A specific unit would be created within the Department of Justice to help Indigenous families navigate the justice system in a culturally appropriate fashion.

It would also create a government database to track MMIWG victims within Manitoba.

Fontaine said the party would work to develop police standards in collaboration with community members and families to ensure there are consistent benchmarks in place whenever MMIWG cases are investigated.

The party said it would provide a more detailed price estimate closer to the provincial election, scheduled for Oct. 3.

Fontaine had the backing at the news conference of several MMIWG families, including family members of Jennifer McPherson, Jennifer Johnston, Serena McKay, Tina Fontaine, Roberta McIvor, Eishia Hudson and Claudette Osborne.

It's been 10 years since Gerri Pangman's sister, Jennifer McPherson, was killed by her husband.

Pangman told reporters she believes a new government would be more receptive to the concerns of MMIWG families.

"I can honestly say I feel a sigh of relief and feel that families and survivors of MMIWG2S will have their voices heard once again," she said.