Opposition NDP delays release of Manitoba's budget for a 2nd day

The release of Manitoba's budget is on hold once again.

The Progressive Conservative government tried to table its 2020 spending plan for the first time on Wednesday, but was foiled by procedural wrangling by the Opposition NDP.

On Thursday afternoon, the province's two main political parties each made separate efforts to allow the budget to be delivered, but the attempts were thwarted.

The Tories asked the Speaker of the House to keep the business of the legislature going for as long as necessary to allow the budget to be presented, but the NDP rejected the proposal.

In return, the NDP asked for a leave of the House — meaning all normal business would stop, and the House could resume for the purpose of reading the budget speech and tabling the budget. The Tories rejected that idea.

Progressive Conservative House leader Kelvin Goertzen accused the official Opposition of acting like dictators.

"Democracy is not a buffet," he said in question period Thursday.

The House leaders then met with House Speaker Myrna Driedger to try to reach a compromise, but it appears no deal was reached.

It remains unclear whether the budget will be tabled Thursday.

That plan to release the province's annual spending outline was derailed Wednesday, when the New Democrats used procedural delays to prevent Finance Minister Scott Fielding from delivering his budget speech — the point after which the spending plan is traditionally made public.

The Opposition said the delay wasn't intended to prevent the government from releasing the budget, but to delay several other pieces of legislation the government could have introduced as early as Wednesday.

Premier Brian Pallister accused the NDP on Wednesday of disrespecting Manitobans waiting for the release of the budget.