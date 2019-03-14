NDP delays bill giving Shared Health legislative heft

A move to fold more of Manitoba's health-care services under the domain of Shared Health is on hold.

The New Democrats announced the first of four bills the party can hold over until the fall as the Official Opposition.

The proposed legislation, introduced last month, would ensure each of the seven major health care organizations in Manitoba operate under a single piece of legislation.

The health department would cede much of its control to Shared Health, the new organization co-ordinating health-care service in the province, while maintaining responsibility over policy, planning and oversight.

'Tip of the spear'

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said he's delaying a reorganization of Manitoba's health-care system that isn't working.

"This bill is the legislative tip of the spear for this health-care reorganization and plan for closures," Kinew said.

"We oppose closing the ERs so we're going to delay this bill."

He hopes people concerned by the changes will speak up when committee hearings occur in the fall.

The bill would enshrine into law Shared Health's authority in the health-care system. The new organization will take on the operations of the Health Sciences Centre, Selkirk Mental Health Centre and Addictions Foundation of Manitoba as well.