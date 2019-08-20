Manitoba NDP promise to create more child-care spaces

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to boost child care if they win the provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would increase funding for licensed, not-for-profit daycare centres, and ensure child-care spaces were built in all new public buildings.

Kinew also says he would aim, over 10 years, to eliminate waiting lists and have child care available for $15 a day.

The New Democrats say their plan would cost $11.7 million annually by the fourth year.

Another goal would be to have responsibility for child care moved from the Department of Families to Education to help focus on learning and development.

Kinew says under the Progressive Conservative government, costs are high, waiting lists are long and too many spaces are privately run.

The PCs pledged on Sunday to create more affordable child-care options by continuing to work with private businesses if re-elected in the fall provincial election.

The Manitoba Liberals promised Monday to create more child care spaces and ensure workers are paid more if they win the election.

Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.