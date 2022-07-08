Manitoba NDP want affordability committee as fuel, food prices climb

Manitoba's Official Opposition wants the Progressive Conservative government to create an all-party affordability committee to find ways to help people in the province cope with rising costs of living.

"Everyone's noticed the prices at the grocery stores going up. It's one of the biggest complaints that we're hearing across Manitoba right now," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said during a Friday morning news conference at Cantor's Quality Meats and Groceries on Logan Avenue, in the city's Weston neighbourhood.

Store owner Ed Cantor said business owners are also feeling the affects of high prices.

"Something has to give. The government needs to help out," he said.

"There's no extra money for anybody to have enjoyment of life. It's just feed your family best you have. If there's any money left over to pay bills, be happy."

Kinew said families of all incomes are feeling the pinch from increases on a range of items, from food to fuel, but low-income households are particularly impacted.

"You can be earning a good salary, you could be earning two salaries or more in your home, and you are still being hurt by the rising costs of living," said Kinew.

He acknowledged a multitude of factors affect affordability — food prices, for example, are being driven up by everything from shortages to fuel prices to the rising cost of fertilizer for farmers, which gets passed on to consumers.

That means all parties have to put politics aside and work together over the summer to find ways to help Manitobans, the NDP leader said.

He also called on the government to commit to freezing hydro rates this year.

A spokesperson for Premier Heather Stefanson said her government has already taken steps to make life more affordable for Manitobans — including tax relief measures, like the education tax rebate for property owners and a renters' tax credit.

The government is "exploring other measures" to provide relief to Manitobans who are struggling, the spokesperson said in an email.

Stefanson will be participating in the Council of Federation summer meeting with other premiers next week, the spokesperson added, where they will discuss how all levels of government can work to address the affordability issue.