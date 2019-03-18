Manitoba NDP won't delay budget bill that includes PST cut

The Manitoba NDP will allow the Progressive Conservatives' budget bill, which includes a promised one percentage point reduction to the provincial sales tax and the elimination of a rebate for campaign expenses, to pass this spring.

The official Opposition party could have delayed the bill as one of several pieces of legislation it has the right to hold over until the next legislative session, but opted not to do that on Wednesday.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister previously suggested he might go to the polls early if the NDP delayed the bill.

He said last week that stalling the bill would prevent the promised PST cut from happening by July 1 — even though he earlier said the cut would take effect regardless of the opposition's tactics.

On Tuesday, the NDP voted in favour of the budget bill during its second reading, allowing it to go to the committee stage.

The Opposition wanted the government to walk back its plans to cut the public subsidy for campaign expenses, which it said would discourage lower-income people from running for office over fears they'd carry a large personal debt.

The bill's passage could be a major blow to the NDP, which heavily relies on the subsidy to fund its campaign expenses.

The Tories are much better off financially without the subsidy than the opposition parties. The party received over $2 million in donations last year — more than triple the amount raised by the NDP.