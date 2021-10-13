Nature prescription program launched in Manitoba just what the doctor ordered

This prescription doesn't require you to go down to the pharmacy, just to your local park or river trail.

PaRx is a national nature prescription program started by the BC Parks Foundation last year, which has since expanded to Ontario, Saskatchewan and now Manitoba.

Participating doctors, nurses, occupational therapists and other clinicians can literally write their patient a prescription to go outside.

"Research shows that patients are more likely to adhere to things or do it if they're actually prescribed it. So through this program, the clinician would get a unique prescriber code and a prescription pad so they could actually write out a prescription for nature for the patient," said Anna Cooper Reed, the PaRx launch coordinator for Manitoba.

Reed says the program is patient-centred and caters to the person's needs, abilities and likes.

Anna Cooper Reed says she likes to visit Assiniboine Park when she takes her self-prescribed nature walks. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

"For me, it would be a hike. If I'm going to go to a forest or Assiniboine Park ... I would want to go for a walk or a hike, but for someone else, maybe an older adult, it might be sitting in a park," she said.

Previous studies recommend being outdoors for two hours or more a week in at least 20 minute intervals.

"Your cortisol hormone, which is typically considered your stress hormone, there's a study that says that ... the most efficient drop in cortisol happens at the 20-30 minute mark," Reed says.

Reed has taken this nature prescription idea to heart and noticed a difference, although she hasn't been prescribed nature by a clinician.

A PhD student, she felt a rise in stress and anxiety during the pandemic when her lectures and meetings went virtual.

"I'm very social. I'm a team player, I loved being a social worker and I like to work with people. Having to write my dissertation, do classes, do research virtually all by myself was really hard on my mental health and I'm sure many people experienced this," she said.

"Taking breaks to go for a hike did wonders for me. It didn't maybe work every day, but a lot of days I needed that break."

To get a prescription, or to start prescribing nature to patients, visit the PaRx website.