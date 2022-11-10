Nature Conservancy of Canada buys thousands of hectares of tall grass prairie in Manitoba's Interlake region

A national conservation group says it has bought one of the biggest privately owned chunks of tall grass prairie in Manitoba, marking the start of a campaign to conserve thousands of hectares of one of the world's rarest dry land ecosystems.

Lake Ranch in the southern Interlake region is nearly 2,700 hectares of an iconic and endangered Manitoba ecosystem, the Nature Conservancy of Canada said.

The piece of land in the rural municipality of Woodlands is almost 10 times bigger than Winnipeg's Assiniboine Forest, three-quarters the size of Birds Hill Provincial Park, one-third the size of the southwestern Manitoba city of Brandon and two-thirds the size of the southern Manitoba city of Steinbach, the Nature Conservancy said.

The land contains intact prairie, forest, wetlands and portions of the East Shoal Lake complex, the organization said in a news release.

More than 112 bird species, including 11 shorebirds, have been spotted there and at adjacent lakes. The area is also home to several federally or provincially listed threatened species, including the Sprague's pipit and the bobolink, the release said.

The 2,700-hectare piece of land in the Manitoba Interlake contains intact prairie, forest, wetlands and portions of the East Shoal Lake complex. (Thomas Fricke/Nature Conservancy of Canada)

The Nature Conservancy said the purchase marks the start of a Manitoba grasslands campaign that it hopes will conserve thousands of hectares of the ecosystem over the next five years. To do that, it aims to raise $25 million.

The size of Lake Ranch will help the Nature Conservancy "maintain the landscape-scale disturbances" needed to maintain the grassland's ecological integrity, including compatible grazing and prescribed burns, the organization said.

The non-profit said it bought the land from the Lake Ranch Group from Germany, which had a vision of turning the grasslands into an ecological preserve and recognized the Nature Conservancy as an organization that could do that.

The previous owners also wanted to support the local economy through continued agricultural use of the land, which has been managed as a livestock operation for almost 100 years, the release said.

The grasslands that are still there exist because of the relationship between compatible livestock grazing and healthy grasslands, it said.

The land will be an accessible conservation area that will engage residents, provide ecotourism opportunities and connect visitors to nature, the release said.

The project had financial backing that included $1.4 million from the federal government's natural heritage conservation program, the release said. The German company that sold the land also donated over 20 per cent of the property's value.