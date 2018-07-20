Price of natural gas going up in Manitoba, but barely

The Public Utilities Board has approved an application from Centra Gas Manitoba to increase the rate of natural gas.

But don't get too heated up, it's only going to amount to about $8 a year extra for the typical residential customer.

Effective Aug. 1, the price per cubic metre will rise from about 7½ cents to eight. That amounts to about 1.2 per cent more on an annual bill.

Customers who signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected.