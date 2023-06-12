10 homes evacuated after natural gas line ruptured in Winnipeg's Whyte Ridge neighbourhood

Ten homes in southwest Winnipeg were evacuated on Sunday after a natural gas line was ruptured by a person digging a post hole, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Just before 3 p.m., crews were called about a natural gas leak at a home on Marygrove Crescent in the Whyte Ridge neighbourhood, a Monday news release from the City of Winnipeg said.

Crews detected explosive levels of gas within the house where the line was ruptured and quickly evacuated nine neighbouring homes as a precaution.

One of the neighbouring homes showed gas readings inside, so crews rescued two cats from inside.

Manitoba Hydro workers crimped the leaking gas line, and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Crews ventilated the two affected homes until gas readings returned to normal.

Everyone was able to return to their homes once the leak was stopped.

Natural gas, which is highly flammable, is colourless and odourless, but Manitoba Hydro adds a chemical compound to give it a strong, sulphur-like or "rotten egg" smell so people can detect leaks.

Anyone who smells natural gas should get all people and pets out of the area immediately, the fire-paramedic service says. If it's smelled indoors, doors should be left open when you leave.

Because natural gas is so flammable, it's important not to create any source of ignition or sparks, including smoking, lighting matches or lighters, or operating electrical switches, appliances, phones or vehicles, the fire-paramedic service says.

Once you are safe, call 911 immediately to report the leak.

More from CBC Manitoba: