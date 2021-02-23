Serious natural gas leak closes stretch of Route 90
Emergency services closed King Edward near Logan Avenue Tuesday morning due what police called a "serious natural gas leak."
Emergency services closed King Edward Street near Logan Avenue Tuesday morning due what police called a "serious natural gas leak."
As of just after 10 a.m., King Edward was closed from Logan to Dublin avenues, which is part of Winnipeg's Route 90.
No more details are available at this time.
