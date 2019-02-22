U.S. forecasters upgrade spring flood risk south of border

U.S. flood forecasters say the threat of significant flooding on the Red River south of the border this spring "has increased substantially" because of recent heavy snowfall as well as deep frost.

In its second spring flood outlook of 2019, the U.S. National Weather Service upgraded the risk of significant flooding along the North Dakota and Minnesota portions of the Red River basin fro0m low to substantial, "running above long-term historical averages."

One reason for the change is heavy snowfall in late January and throughout February. The snowpack in the U.S. portion of the Red River basin runs from just below average to well above average, writes Greg Gust, who is the warning co-ordination meteorologist.

The second reason is cold temperatures from December through February have allowed frost to penetrate roughly a metre into the ground. This will limit the ability of soil to absorb runoff, even though soils throughout the basin are relatively dry, Gust writes.

The severity of flooding will depend on how much snow or rain falls during the rest of the winter and how fast the ground thaws.

"We're at the mercy of March!" Gust writes. "Climate outlooks now indicate a later snowmelt and runoff cycle, which increases our risk for rapid and/or rainfall-enhanced runoff."

While significant flooding along the Red River in the U.S. does not necessarily mean there will be similar flooding north of the border — the river capacity increases as it winds its way north — southern Manitoba has also experienced a snowy February and a colder-than-average winter.

Manitoba is expected to issue its next flood outlook within weeks.