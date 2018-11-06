Lawyer says claim that cyberattack was behind years-long delay in release of documents 'a silly excuse'

It may be the Government of Canada's largest research organization, but a Winnipeg lawyer says the simple process of retrieving documents appears to be a technical challenge that stymied administrators at the National Research Council.

And the lawyer says the NRC's explanation for the delay — which revolves around a 2014 cyberattack — is akin to the classic "the dog ate my homework" excuse.

The lengthy delay in the release of more than 1,000 documents was the focus of a motion in a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday, part of an eight-year-long legal battle brought by the owners of a company that produces health messaging and advertising in medical offices.

It's a legal fight that began even before that, when Biomedical Commercialization Canada Inc. — a not-for-profit company and an affiliate of the National Research Council — filed a claim against the health-information company, Health Media Network, for an unpaid promissory note of just over $75,000.

Health Media Network Inc. filed a counter-claim in 2010 against the NRC and Biomedical Commercialization Canada, arguing BCC didn't provide a range of services it promised it would, including executive and financial advice, and communications and marketing strategies.

Documents came too late: lawyer

As part of that claim, Health Media Network and its lawyer, Gene Zazelenchuk, requested thousands of documents from the NRC.

But the disclosure was minimal at times and took years.

Zazelenchuk says he got more than 1,000 of those documents in 2015 — but another 1,000 weren't produced by the NRC until 2017, after both sides had sat down for the pre-trial discovery process.

That's why he and Health Media Network were in Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday, asking Justice Shawn Greenberg to throw out the NRC's case against his client for a summary misconduct over how the disclosure was handled.

It's one of two court cases with similar circumstances involving the NRC, Biomedical Commercialization Canada Inc. and small tech startup companies.

The National Research Council, though, says part of the reason for the delay in retrieving the documents was the 2014 cyberattack by a "highly sophisticated Chinese state-sponsored actor" that shut down the NRC's computer system, and forced the organization to rebuild its computer infrastructure.

'The dog ate my homework'

It's a rationale that Health Media Network's lawyer isn't buying.

Zazelenchuk says he and his clients noticed that as modest amounts of information came out of the NRC through the disclosure process, "all sorts of documents were missing."

"One of the things that was really strange was the reason given for these documents not being produced was this so-called 'cyber intrusion from the Chinese,'" he told CBC News after Tuesday's court appearance.

Lawyger Gene Zazelenchuk likens the NRC's explanation for the slow release of documents to the excuse 'the dog ate my homework.' He says the documents are 'things that I am entitled to as a right — not things that I should have to fight for.' (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Zazelenchuk says from the people he spoke to, he understands the hack at NRC was a "voyeuristic intrusion and not a destructive intrusion."

In other words, the hackers looked at, but didn't destroy, the NRC's database and the information should have been retrievable by the government of Canada's "largest research organization."

Zazelenchuk said in court Tuesday that the excuse for the tepid flow of documents brought to mind a childhood phrase.

"Something I used in Grade 7 — 'the dog ate my homework.' It's just a silly excuse," Zazelenchuk​.

He was in court hoping Justice Greenberg would would order NRC and BCC to pay costs for years of legal work — with little to show for it, he says.

Zazelenchuk​ argued that untimely release of documents essentially forced him to start over, after already putting more than a hundred hours of legal work into the case and his client having spent thousands of dollars on a previous lawyer's efforts.

He filed a motion arguing he and his clients weren't getting what they wanted from the National Research Council and its affiliate, Biomedical Commercialization Canada.

"I had to do something. These are things that I am entitled to as a right. Not things that I should have to fight for.… I'm entitled to complete frank disclosure and I didn't get it," Zazelenchuk told CBC.

'Matter of national security'

Dhara Drew, the lawyer acting on behalf of the NRC and BCC, offered little in the way of explanation or evidence in court of a connection between the slow pace of disclosing documents and the 2014 cyber intrusion, saying "all of those details are a matter of national security."

Drew did argue the NRC staffer charged with finding the documents "hadn't thought to look for them earlier," based on her "understanding of the scope of relevancy."

There were several complications that made it difficult to search for the documents, Drew told the court, but many of the documents were found "during further searches."

"It was nothing nefarious. Just a matter of timing," Drew told Justice Greenberg, saying there was no evidence the documents were intentionally withheld or destroyed.

Zazelenchuk, for his part, believes there are more documents outstanding, but wants the court to order NRC and BCC to pay the full cost for his efforts on what has so far been "a useless discovery," before his client's claim goes to trial in March 2020.

As to the use of "national security" as an explanation for why no evidence has been offered to clarify the effect of the Chinese cyberattack, Zazelenchuk says a simple solution would be to provide a sitting judge with that evidence in a sealed file.

"If it's national security, we have to have somebody watch the watchers — and who better than a judge?" Zazelenchuk said.

Justice Greenberg reserved a decision on the motion.