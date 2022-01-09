National Microbiology Laboratory tells all staff to work remotely when possible starting Monday

All staff at the National Microbiology Laboratory who can work remotely have been asked to do so starting Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.

That request went out via email on Friday and came in response to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Canada, spokesperson Anna Maddison said in an email on Saturday.

The National Microbiology Laboratory does research within two sites in Winnipeg — the Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health and the Wilt Infectious Disease Research Centre — and labs in Guelph, Ont.; Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; and Lethbridge, Alta.

Staff who can work remotely have been asked to do that whenever possible for the next three weeks. After that, the guidance will be reviewed, the spokesperson said.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada is regularly re-assessing the situation and striving to balance both our duty to Canadians and the health and safety of all public servants," Maddison said.

The move is intended to protect the lab's essential workforce conducting critical on-site diagnostic and laboratory research, the statement said.

The site is Canada's only Level 4 lab, meaning one equipped to work with the most serious and deadly human and animal diseases, such as Ebola.

The lab has also taken several other measures in response to rising COVID-19 case counts, the statement said.

Those measures include asking managers to review their program's resilience plan to reduce the number of potential close contacts in the facility by staggering breaks and lunches, meeting virtually and establishing cohorts where possible "to ensure the continuation of critical on-site work and prevent workplace transmission."

Staff should keep self-monitoring for symptoms, as well as notify their managers and leave work immediately if they feel sick, the statement said.

They also have to wear well-fitted masks or respirators when not eating or drinking — even if they're distancing themselves from others.

Workers have also been asked to let their managers know as soon as possible if they're at one of the lab's facilities either when symptoms begin or within two days before symptoms started, in case they test positive for COVID-19.

"This will assist in identifying close contacts and ensuring that other precautions are taken such as cleaning work areas," the statement said.